A death of one child is too many. A needless death is criminal. In our polarized debate about COVID, we see most loving parents adhere to the science and inevitable facts no matter how inconvenient or questionable, because they don’t want their child to be that “one.”
Now the delta variant has dashed our hopes of returning to normal and parents such as members of “Unmask Our Kids WA,” (Douglas County Empire Press, July 22) are pushing to defy the science, seemingly saying the rare “one child” is worth it, be it their own child or the one their child unknowingly infects. Not to mention the turn around transmission to their unvaccinated parent.
Some wrongly confront local school boards, though their hands are tied. It is the governor’s decision. Fortunately, unlike Florida’s governor and other states now experiencing accelerated infection due to their leader's defiance, we have a responsible governor.
The welfare of a child, we know, is not the exclusive right of the parent. In our society, such right and duty is all of ours. Thank you governor, educators, and school boards for standing by your duty.
