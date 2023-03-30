As a former educator and grandmother, I enjoy spending time with kids; watching them achieve milestones, set goals and become the citizens of our future. I am becoming increasingly concerned about what their future will look like. The Climate Crisis is having a negative impact on our planet, and we need to be acting now if we want our children and their children to have a livable future.

I am also genuinely concerned about something that might be harming them now; riding on diesel-fueled buses. Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of our cancer risk* from airborne pollutants in Washington. It is very worrisome to think about how it is affecting their lungs.



