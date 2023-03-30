As a former educator and grandmother, I enjoy spending time with kids; watching them achieve milestones, set goals and become the citizens of our future. I am becoming increasingly concerned about what their future will look like. The Climate Crisis is having a negative impact on our planet, and we need to be acting now if we want our children and their children to have a livable future.
I am also genuinely concerned about something that might be harming them now; riding on diesel-fueled buses. Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of our cancer risk* from airborne pollutants in Washington. It is very worrisome to think about how it is affecting their lungs.
Right now, only about 80 of about 10,000 school buses on the road in WA are zero-emission. Most of the remainder are fueled with diesel fuel, which contributes to serious conditions that harm kids' health and their ability to learn. The good news is that there are two bills in the legislature right now, HB 1368/SB 5431, that will require that all new school bus purchases starting in 2033 are zero-emission. This is a key step to ensuring our kids are safe and that they will have a healthier future. Please contact our legislators and ask them to support these bills. Help our children now, and in the future.
* Health effects from diesel pollution - Washington State Department of Ecology
