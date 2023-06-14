Should the Bible Be Banned?
Some are saying that if we’re going to talk about banning books, we should start with the Bible.
Some are saying that if we’re going to talk about banning books, we should start with the Bible.
Should any books be banned? What about pornography and libel? And who should even decide how to define those things? These questions are hard to answer if there isn’t any standard outside of human consensus.
The Bible does contain many accounts that are hard to read. It teaches that there is such a thing as evil, and it doesn’t gloss over it. According to the Bible, there is a good and just Creator who has the right to judge His creation. Many of the great childhood stories we’ve loved reflect the grand story of the Bible: God makes a good world which is destroyed by evil. But because of His great love, He rescues it by sacrificing Himself. He passes through death, conquers it, and in the end destroys all evil and restores His good world.
In the Bible, whenever God sent judgment, it wasn’t because He was hateful. God destroyed the world with a flood because He had to, much the same way we must deal with cancer in the body. The violence He saw in the world hurt His heart (Genesis 6). The populations that were to be destroyed, such as in the book of Joshua, practiced incest and child sacrifice (Leviticus 18). The God of the Bible doesn’t promote perversion and violence but rather warns us about it and deals with it.
The Bible honors both men and women, as both are made in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). It gives answers to the big questions, such as “Why are we here?” “Why is there evil and suffering?” “How should we live?” “What happens after we die?” It’s honest in its account of messed up humans in a messed up world, but it also provides hope. Probably no book has been attacked as much as the Bible. But no book has had as great an impact, either. If you haven’t before, you should check it out.
Laura Meyers
Cashmere
