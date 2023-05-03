I'm 58 , was born in Wenatchee , and have lived here most of my life. Many people in our Valley know me because I'm a very nice person and help when I can.
I do have an issue with the gun control and hopefully I and my nice friends can keep our 'rights'.
Question; I live near Cherry St. and people are allowed to use a sound on their cars that sound like guns. The sound is scary to some people and animals. PLEASE City of Wenatchee outlaw that. You can do it !
P.S, Spay and Neuter your pets ! Most people that were born here and have lived here for at least 40 years will know why.
For all of you reading this right now, this letter probably isn’t for you. I’m writing to encourage everyone to wear their seat belt, but most of us already do that. (Thank you!) As a traffic safety professional, I read the data. Nearly 94 percent of us in Washington buckle up, and in Chelan…
The gun is the culprit as proved by national gun incidents of the last week. A curmudgeon shoots a young man for mistakenly ringing his doorbell; another curmudgeon shoots a young woman for mistakenly turning into his driveway; an angry young man shoots cheerleaders for mistakenly sitting in…
In reply to Rep. Dan Newhouse’s article on banning of gas stoves he states that this is a “blatant attempt to ban gas appliances”. This is not only misleading it is downright false! New regulations are being proposed that would regulate energy consumption, safety concerns and efficiency requ…