I'm 58 , was born in Wenatchee , and have lived here most of my life. Many people in our Valley know me because I'm a very nice person and help when I can.

I do have an issue with the gun control and hopefully I and my nice friends can keep our 'rights'.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?