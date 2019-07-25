Conservative firebrand Christine Flowers usurped popular local editorialist Kelli Scott’s spot on the World’s editorial page this morning. Don’t be fooled by this Philadelphia lawyer masquerading as a liberal.
Her usual trick is to embrace a particular liberal cause while plunging a knife into real liberal values. While condemning Jeffrey Epstein (who in their right mind doesn’t), she viciously attacks women who have been emboldened by the “me too” movement.
Apparently having my thigh rubbed during a job interview with an assistant superintendent of Spokane Schools was unworthy of protest because he neither carried me across a border and raped me nor shot me in the head.
Apparently the outcry against Kavanaugh was just about beer. Flowers thinks women are too extreme in calling out jurists, businessmen, celebrities and politicians.
Writers like Flowers are the worst because they look like they support your cause (opposing child rape, trafficking, separating kids at the border), but they only support the cause because it has become so horrendous that only a fool wouldn’t support it.
Instead Flowers and those like her turn attention away from the big picture and ridicule those working to mitigate and eradicate the misogyny, pedophilia, and patriarchy that are the root of the very worst injustices directed at women and children. Don’t be fooled by her rhetoric and her misdirection. She clearly exposed her own misogyny when she labeled liberal women as “mohels.” I’ll save you the trouble of looking it up if like me that isn’t a word in your everyday lexicon. It is someone who performs male circumcision.
As a conservative, Flowers hasn’t the gravitas or the wisdom of a David Brooks or George Will. Kelli Scott better represents the voice of NCW women. Twice a month isn’t enough for Kelli’s editorials.
Suellen Harris lives in East Wenatchee.