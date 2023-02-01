I am writing in support of State Senator Brad Hawkins and his recent proposal to seek a coalition of stakeholders to create a long overdue and much needed recreational facility to serve the entire populace of our North Central Washington region to include a full-size indoor, year-round 50-meter swimming pool as part of a fully featured Aquatic center and recreational sports complex. His plan, recently unveiled, would also create playing fields for various sports as well as tennis and pickleball courts. The complex would be located on a portion of the Wenatchi Landing Area property near East Wenatchee, which totals 283 acres of regionally accessible land near the Eastern foot of the Odabashian Bridge.
My 70-year competitive swimming career, involving aquatic facilities around the world, has given me a deep understanding of the value of promoting safe water recreation especially in communities blessed with natural streams and rivers like ours that too often attract use by those lacking adequate swimming skills leading to tragedy.
Several Cities and Towns smaller than ours in Central and Eastern Washington enjoy fully featured and centralized aquatic, recreational and cultural facilities serving their residents. In contrast, our area is woefully underserved with very few scattered small pools only open for 2 or 3 summer months per year making it impossible for children and non-swimming adults to learn the life-saving water skills so necessary during those same warmer months when people are more apt to be attracted to the water in pools, lakes and rivers. Having a full year of swimming lessons available will greatly enhance the opportunity for water safety skill development for our residents. In addition, the indoor spaces of the facility could be able to offer dance, yoga, community meeting spaces, water aerobics and a fully equipped gym complete with cardio and weight training machines.
Please join me in supporting Senator Hawkins’ efforts to create a coalition of several jurisdictions that will be needed to create this valuable community asset.
