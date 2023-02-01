Dear World Editor:

I am writing in support of State Senator Brad Hawkins and his recent proposal to seek a coalition of stakeholders to create a long overdue and much needed recreational facility to serve the entire populace of our North Central Washington region to include a full-size indoor, year-round 50-meter swimming pool as part of a fully featured Aquatic center and recreational sports complex. His plan, recently unveiled, would also create playing fields for various sports as well as tennis and pickleball courts. The complex would be located on a portion of the Wenatchi Landing Area property near East Wenatchee, which totals 283 acres of regionally accessible land near the Eastern foot of the Odabashian Bridge.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?