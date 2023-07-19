Please join me in supporting Martin Barron for Wenatchee School District Board. Martin is running for the 2 year at-large board position, which means everyone can vote for him. Martin supports public education as his four adult children attended Wenatchee schools and all graduated from Wenatchee High School.
He is committed to listening and has demonstrated his participation in the schools by attending school events and volunteering to help tutor students in math at Pioneer's after school program.
Martin has demonstrated his leadership skills working with the school board for four years by sharing his professional experiences and by putting the needs of students first.
One of the attributes that impresses me most about Martin is his ability to listen, gather information and to solve problems for the greater good. Martin is fluent in Spanish which has helped him to communicate with all of Wenatchee's stakeholders. Please vote for Martin Barron.
Having moved here from the Seattle area I am often asked why. The answers should be obvious, but one reason that is frequently mentioned is recreation. And this is true. But I am not sure all the residents realize just how good the recreation is for allowing the solitary thought of an introvert.