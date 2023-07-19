Please join me in supporting Martin Barron for Wenatchee School District Board. Martin is running for the 2 year at-large board position, which means everyone can vote for him. Martin supports public education as his four adult children attended Wenatchee schools and all graduated from Wenatchee High School.

He is committed to listening and has demonstrated his participation in the schools by attending school events and volunteering to help tutor students in math at Pioneer's after school program.



