The purpose of this letter is to encourage voters to support school levies in their communities. We have been through difficult and unsettling experiences with COVID, which resulted in irregular education and affected development of social and academic skills for our students. To help them meet their grade-level requirements, our students benefit from low teacher-student ratios, sufficient time on task, availability of technology and instruction for competency in its use, and extra-curricular activities. These essential parts help increase academic, vocational, social, leadership, and team-building skills. It will take time for all of us, including our students and schools, to recover. To help students improve and move forward in school, they need support from their communities. School Levies Support Student Learning.

Richard Johnson, North Central Education Service District Board Member



Tags

