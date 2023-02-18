The purpose of this letter is to encourage voters to support school levies in their communities. We have been through difficult and unsettling experiences with COVID, which resulted in irregular education and affected development of social and academic skills for our students. To help them meet their grade-level requirements, our students benefit from low teacher-student ratios, sufficient time on task, availability of technology and instruction for competency in its use, and extra-curricular activities. These essential parts help increase academic, vocational, social, leadership, and team-building skills. It will take time for all of us, including our students and schools, to recover. To help students improve and move forward in school, they need support from their communities. School Levies Support Student Learning.
Richard Johnson, North Central Education Service District Board Member
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
The purpose of this letter is to encourage voters to support school levies in their communities. We have been through difficult and unsettling experiences with COVID, which resulted in irregular education and affected development of social and academic skills for our students. To help them m…
In her Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Sarah Huckabee Sanders got one thing right (but not much more) when she claimed “The dividing line in America is no longer between right and left – it’s between normal or crazy.” So Let’s consider a few matters:
Some patients in Washington state, like most others, are experiencing the alarming effects of our country’s healthcare workforce shortage. In addition, our hospitals are struggling to meet increased demand for care and facing unprecedented financial woes. Washington hospitals collectively lo…