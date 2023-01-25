This last Monday the 16th, I listened once again to Martin Luther King Jr’s speeches given April 4, 1967, and April 3, 1968. Many of his words still apply to our society today.
We continue to be the largest purveyor of violence in the world. We don't just export violence, we experience violence right here, frequently.
Does the lyric in our National Anthem "O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave" apply more accurately to enlisted soldiers brave enough to face enemies in foreign lands while backed by a Goliath-sized military machine in poor, non-white, non-Christian countries? OR does "the home of the brave" more accurately apply to the multitudes of “Mericans who marched for basic freedoms and rights while facing police billy clubs, attack dogs, firehoses, institutional racism, judicial injustice/indifference and violent backlash in the very society they worked and lived in?
Our freedoms and Democracy do not, and have never resided in poor, non-white, non-Christian countries. They are right here in this land slowly eroding.
King's speeches pointed out the “abandonment of commitment to social justice at home” while an obscene amount of our taxes still go towards our military, defense, and surveillance machine.
In the 55 years since his 25 arrests, his house burned, a getting stabbed, and life ending rifle shot, we are still knee deep in the racism, materialism, and militarism the Reverend mentioned.
We have a military presence in over 150 countries, operate over 800 bases, while supplying weapons to dictators, nefarious governments, and allies alike.
Poverty is ubiquitous. The American dream is just materialism on steroids. While new jets and bombs get yearly funding at record levels every year by both parties, some elected officials talk of cutting Social Security, Medicare and other social programs.
Free? Our freedoms should never be at the expense of others' oppression, the death of millions abroad, nor through the slow starvation and chaos that sanctions bring.
Brave? The brave are still fighting, speaking, and standing up right here. Brave heroes in our midst.
