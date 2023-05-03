The gun is the culprit as proved by national gun incidents of the last week. A curmudgeon shoots a young man for mistakenly ringing his doorbell; another curmudgeon shoots a young woman for mistakenly turning into his driveway; an angry young man shoots cheerleaders for mistakenly sitting in his car; another angry young man shoots kids and parents for trying to retrieve a loose ball in his yard. None of these incidents would have happened if a handgun had not been at hand.

The curmudgeon's could have yelled, “Get off my property!” and shaken a fist. The angry young men could have muttered to themselves, “Those cheerleaders think they are so cute!” or “Those darn kids are so rambunctious!”



