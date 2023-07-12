Google Klawatti Peak or South Cascade Glacier and you will be surprised to discover that Washington has mountains that rival the Swiss Alps.
I hiked for four days once and was only able to get near them. Protected by the North Cascades National Park, these are the most rugged and beautiful mountains in the Northwest. Actually two parks with the three hundred and fifty square mile southern half being more spectacular.
Monuments to America’s greatness like ships of the realm, they sail gracefully toward eternity. Elegantly they ply the seas of time, the solemn silence broken only by the indifferent croaking of the raven. Their grandeur guarded too well, the mountains yearn to exist as more than just pictures on the internet.
A symbiotic bond exists between mountain and hardy adventurer. Both would benefit from a change in the status of just an eight-mile by eight-mile section of the magnificent southern half of the park. This would leave over three hundred square miles for the super-hiker and allow for the construction of a gondola for the rest of us.
Having moved here from the Seattle area I am often asked why. The answers should be obvious, but one reason that is frequently mentioned is recreation. And this is true. But I am not sure all the residents realize just how good the recreation is for allowing the solitary thought of an introvert.
