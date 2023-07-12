Google Klawatti Peak or South Cascade Glacier and you will be surprised to discover that Washington has mountains that rival the Swiss Alps.

I hiked for four days once and was only able to get near them. Protected by the North Cascades National Park, these are the most rugged and beautiful mountains in the Northwest. Actually two parks with the three hundred and fifty square mile southern half being more spectacular.



