In three weeks, The Wenatchee World will complete our transition from newspaper carriers delivering the newspaper to your home to the U.S. Postal Service delivering the paper with your mail.
“This isn’t new.” Some of you reading this may be thinking, “You’ve been delivering the paper through the mail to my house for over a year.”
It’s true. Nearly a third of our home-delivered newspaper subscriptions are already delivered via U.S. Mail. We began converting our home delivery routes to the mail in outlying areas as hiring carriers to fill routes became more difficult and more expensive. The past couple years’ fuel price increases and a challenging employment market motivated us to put together a plan to complete this move of all routes into the mail.
Moving our Wenatchee and East Wenatchee routes to the mail — beginning with the September 12 issue — will be significant because all of our processes and deadlines will be centered around one way of delivering your newspapers. There is organizational efficiency and clarity in that model.
I want to ensure we recognize the hard work of our contracted newspaper carriers and distributors over the years. Many of them have been affiliated with our organization for several years.
We provide Wenatchee World subscribers with the best local news coverage in the region. In addition to The Wenatchee World, our news team produces content for two weekly newspapers, magazines, visitor guides, and several active and growing social media channels — including our own growing NABUR site.
We send out at least 10 email newsletters each week with links to current stories. Our marketing and news teams produce monthly Forums at Pybus Public Market to discuss the issues of the day. Our ability to reach and engage many people in the region across all these print and online channels has never been greater.
We are committed to print. Our newspaper printing facility is modern — as these things go — and very busy printing other people’s newspapers and other material. We believe strongly that it is a competitive advantage for us as a news media organization to be in the printing business.
Our printed newspaper gives the journalism, information and advertising we produce, delivering relevance and credibility.
That said, our largest audiences are reading The Wenatchee World online. People online want to get their news through the channels they prefer. Recognizing and adequately resourcing our online and print publications is our challenge and our opportunity. Media continues to change. The financial landscape is challenging for local newspapers, but also for radio, television and internet news sites.
We are proud of the way we have responded and changed in recent years. Your support has been key to our success. Our goal is to provide quality local news and information to you over multiple platforms. We have listened to you in person at reader forums, via email and over the phone. Change is difficult, especially when it is out of your control. We will continue to evolve to deliver quality news, information and advertising. We are asking you to change with us. The best way to take advantage of your subscription’s benefits is to activate and use your digital access.
Thank you for your readership and for being an informed participant in our community.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Dear Stephen Piccirillo, I read your editorial the other day and was so impressed with it I took it and shared it at a meeting I was headed to. Now I see there's a rebuttal by Diane Young. She seems to think you do not support everyone's right to their individual expression and that you are …
How ironic Mr. McLaughlin is indicating there may have been skullduggery related to the city removing his political campaign signs. I live in a gated community within the city limits of Wenatchee. Despite the signage at our main entrance indicating “no soliciting,” there were 4 (unauthorized…
I have noticed many vehicles changing lanes in the new Easy Street roundabout, crossing a solid white line to exit to Westbound Hwy 2 from the left or inside lane of the roundabout. This is dangerous for drivers in the right lane traveling from Easy Street toward Wenatchee. Turns out that th…