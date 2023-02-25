That ex-president of ours is full of surprises and here's a whopper. He plans to go to Palestine, Ohio, the site of the recent train wreck.
Wow and why? To toss them paper towels and gloat?
That ex-president of ours is full of surprises and here's a whopper. He plans to go to Palestine, Ohio, the site of the recent train wreck.
Wow and why? To toss them paper towels and gloat?
During his frenzy to undo anything Obama accomplished, he repealed a safety regulation requiring trains that carried chemicals and flammable liquids to install electronically controlled braking systems to decrease chances of derailment. Here in Wenatchee we see oil tanker trains going through town and along the Columbia River every day. And we could be next. Then we might be honored with a visit from Trump.
Connie Anderson
East Wenatchee
That ex-president of ours is full of surprises and here's a whopper. He plans to go to Palestine, Ohio, the site of the recent train wreck.
A big thank you, Oscar Rodriguez, World journalist, for your excellent reporting of February 11 highlighting the Knights of Columbus and their project loaning medical equipment to our area's families needing various types of equipment in caring for their patient at home.
I understand that the Washington State Patrol vin inspection dept is shorthanded, but what I don’t understand is after using COVID as an excuse, it is still taking two years for a member of my family to get a vehicle vin inspection appointment!
The article in Tuesday’s World about a home near Orondo being burned following a “controlled burn” leaves a lot of questions.
I attended a "What in the World " forum at Pybus the evening of February 15. This was informative and featured many of the World reporting staff, as well as a Q & A session at the second half of the hour. During this, a person, with assent from friends, spoke against an article written b…
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.