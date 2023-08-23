The temptation to rejoice at the mounting trouble Donald Trump now faces has been building for some time, however on the Republican side few have found a voice to condemn the former President’s actions. One exception is highly respected Conservative Judge Michael Luttig, who has delivered a large dose of distain for Republican leadership, (who know better) but continue to support the twice impeached, four times indicted former President.

Some reports estimate that 30% of Republicans continue to believe everything Trump says, another 20% of the party can separate truth from fiction but believe Trump will continue their preferred politics and or belief system.



