The temptation to rejoice at the mounting trouble Donald Trump now faces has been building for some time, however on the Republican side few have found a voice to condemn the former President’s actions. One exception is highly respected Conservative Judge Michael Luttig, who has delivered a large dose of distain for Republican leadership, (who know better) but continue to support the twice impeached, four times indicted former President.
Some reports estimate that 30% of Republicans continue to believe everything Trump says, another 20% of the party can separate truth from fiction but believe Trump will continue their preferred politics and or belief system.
The phenomenon of blindly following an individual without question is nothing new or relegated to any one country or class of people. Having wealth, intelligence, or a good education doesn’t seem to immunize people from attaching themselves to a demagogue and his propaganda. Trump’s ability to pray on people’s weakness and prejudice to take a half-truth and spin it to our vulnerable dark side just beneath ones sub-conscious is a ruthless talent to which we are all vulnerable.
Some evidence and witnesses during the Congressional investigation into January 6th is already in the public domain; dismissed by many on the right side of the political spectrum. However, that doesn’t negate the facts of illegal acts by numerous individuals. It’s difficult for some people to absorb the seriousness of January 6th. and for others to fathom how close extreme MAGA came to overturning a legitimate election.
The near future will be divisive if we don’t step back and let the justice system do its work, I have no desire to see Trump in an orange jump-suit, but executive privilege has limitations, this man has willfully broken several laws not the least among them a constant intimidation of anyone who opposes anything he says or does, spewing falsehoods and hate, plotting a coup, abusing his power, enough already. We are better than what this man has to offer, he isn’t a victim and neither are we, it is time to move on, reality and decency are calling.
