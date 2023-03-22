Help me understand. Ukraine is invaded by our own decades own enemy that has repeatedly threatened us w/total annihilation. Ukrainians are fighting and dying with this same (our) enemy to save their country. Hence, the USA & the free world is in a genuine proxy war with this enemy; our enemy.

The result is that the USA and the rest of the free world is suffering from inflation/gas prices etc due to this killing/bloody/total war for the Ukrainians only.



