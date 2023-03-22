Help me understand. Ukraine is invaded by our own decades own enemy that has repeatedly threatened us w/total annihilation. Ukrainians are fighting and dying with this same (our) enemy to save their country. Hence, the USA & the free world is in a genuine proxy war with this enemy; our enemy.
The result is that the USA and the rest of the free world is suffering from inflation/gas prices etc due to this killing/bloody/total war for the Ukrainians only.
And as I understand it, the cash we personally are tasked to furnish for this inflation and weapon deliveries to Ukraine, trumps (no pun intended, but…), is more important than Ukrainian deaths and loss of their country and we need to save our money and surrender to Putin.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Help me understand. Ukraine is invaded by our own decades own enemy that has repeatedly threatened us w/total annihilation. Ukrainians are fighting and dying with this same (our) enemy to save their country. Hence, the USA & the free world is in a genuine proxy war with this enemy; our enemy.
Climate change has already started to affect our species no matter where we live on the planet. Effects predicted to be decades away are here now. Each iteration of the science has relentlessly let us know it has continually underestimated the severity of the effects and timetable for when t…
Some time ago Sir Walter Scott stated, ‘What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive’. This could be the Fox News mantra. The defamation suit that Dominion Voting machines has lodged against Fox News unearthed a craven desire by Fox and their commentators to acquire monetary…