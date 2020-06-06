Good evening, as most of you know, my name is Sarah Mullen and I am honored to represent the class of 2020 as valedictorian. For the class of 2020, we were born in the wake of 9-11 and never knew a world without fear, we were in grade school when the stock market crashed in 2008, and now that we are seniors we have a pandemic that took our senior year from us. Most of us missed our last sports season, our senior prom, and now we have a non-traditional graduation. We have been through tough times, but we are even tougher. We have all gone through difficult times through our years here at Waterville School and that's part of what brings us together. One thing we have all learned is that it's OK to make mistakes because that's how we grow.
My class is an eclectic group of individuals. We have people who have been here since kindergarten, some who moved here in grade school, some who joined in eighth grade including me, and most recently, some who have joined our class in the past couple years.
I asked some of my classmates to describe our class in a few words and here are some of their answers: “Life of the party,,”Idiots," “Close," “Weird,” ”Exuberant,” “Goofy,” “Ambitious," “Unique,” and “Expressive.
My word is dangerous because I got a concussion in p.e., got my hair pulled so hard I fell off a chair, and got pushed off a table all by my classmates. It was never harmful, it was all in good fun. My class is known to be loud, energetic, and a little crazy at times, but I wouldn't want to be a part of any other class. This class has in a way helped me become who I am and has given me lifelong friends and I will always be grateful for that.
Our high school years were times of change, with people moving away, different classes, and people joining running start and tech center. Despite all that, we still remained close. This is not only a time to look back but also a time to look forward to all of the exciting and adventurous things the class of 2020 has to look forward to.
As our high school years come to a close and we all move forward with our lives with some going to four year colleges, others to community college and some to trade schools, in places like Spokane, Seattle, Wenatchee, Pullman, Bellingham, and Cheney, just to name a few.
We will always remember where we came from. A quiet little town with a big heart.
One of my favorite memories of this town and community was when the girls basketball team had our league championship game in Chelan. I remember looking up at the crowd and it was packed with students, families and community members of Waterville.
They were all there for us. We couldn't have won that league championship without the support from our Shocker family. I will always remember that moment and I am grateful to be a part of such an amazing town. To our parents, I want to say thank you for getting us to practice, going to far away games, and encouraging us to do our best.
To my classmates, I encourage you to search for what makes you happy, follow your dreams, don't stop when you encounter an obstacle, be kind, and never give up. And always remember that you have a family and community behind you, supporting you.
To my family, I want to say thank you to my parents for making me the person who I am today, for encouraging me, loving me, pushing me to be my best and always supporting me. To my siblings, I want to thank you for not setting the bar too high and for always being there for me. My family has shaped me in so many ways and I wouldn't be where I am today without them. Aside from my family, I would like to thank my teachers, coaches and all those who took their time to invest in me and help me grow as a person.
The class of 2020 has so many people to thank for getting us to where we are right now and as we take our first steps into our next chapter in life remember to be adventurous, brave, follow your dreams, but never forget where you came from. Congratulations class of 2020, we did it!
Sara Mullen is the daughter of John H. and Frances Mullen and plans to attend Western Washington University and major in speech pathology.