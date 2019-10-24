By Sean Flaherty
World General Manager
This Saturday is Wenatchee’s Make a Difference Day.
Twenty-seven years after its initial organized volunteer day, this event continues to bring people, businesses and non-profit organizations together on one day.
Momentum is a powerful force in communities. The energy put into these projects can propel people and organizations forward.
It is a lot to ask for anyone to set aside some specific time in our busy lives. Many of us already dedicate time to helping causes. On Saturday, it is the collective commitment that is so meaningful.
Wenatchee backs up its caring with action.
Our community has demonstrated such positive response in past years, that Wenatchee’s Make a Difference Day has earned accolades and won awards.
Make a Difference Day’s long list of projects reflects Wenatchee’s needs as a growing community in the heart of North Central Washington.
You can work outside, supporting the great outdoor lifestyle we enjoy. There are also many projects to help those in need of housing, food, clothing, teaching and more.
This year’s organizers Margie Kerr and Laurel Helton have contributed more than coordinating a list of projects in need of help. They have made volunteerism easy as showing up.
Months of organizing, community meetings and updating the web site culminate Saturday. Make A Difference Day is about people and The Wenatchee World will tell our community’s stories.
All you need to do is go to wenatcheemkdd.com and select a project from the website’s list or drop by Make A Difference Day headquarters at Pybus Public Market in downtown Wenatchee between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
