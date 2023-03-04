I appreciate the balanced coverage. However, I feel two things are still paramount for the public to know in order to come to an informed decision in their mind.

The main reason for the need to reduce is because of census counts and enrollment in general coming down over the next 5 years, and that there are a number of recent hires because they thought they had 10 million more dollars than they had due to a CFO reporting error.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?