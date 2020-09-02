We have often said, “Where there’s a need, do a good deed.” Wouldn’t you agree that good deeds are in great demand right now?
Despite current obstacles and change, the 30th Make A Difference Day in the Wenatchee Valley will proceed, as usual, on Saturday, Oct. 24. Just like you’ve done so beautifully in the past, neighbors will connect with neighbors and make our community a little better. Everyone is invited to participate in ways big and small.
This year sees necessary changes. After 29 years, we will no longer be coordinating this huge, award-winning effort. As we embrace change, we are 100 percent behind the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation which has graciously accepted the leadership of coordinating Wenatchee Valley Make A Difference Day. This annual event is in alignment with their mission as it strives to bring the community together.
It is a simple idea to reach out in unity one day a year. So much good has been accomplished along the way. We offer our sincere thanks to everyone who has ever given their time and talents to the place we live. YOU have made a difference!
We are still around and will continue to be avid supporters. We may even be working on the same project with you Oct. 24.
We especially want to thank The Wenatchee World for always stepping up and providing enormous financial resources and support. Since the very first Make A Difference Day in 1992, they have promoted and highlighted our community efforts. Their participation has been invaluable.
Today, we salute Pybus Foundation for leading the effort to “Celebrate Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” The new committee is tech savvy and energetic. You will love serving beside them. Pybus Market will continue as Make A Difference Day headquarters and will champion your ideas and your good deeds.
If you are interested in getting onboard, attend a Zoom virtual community meeting Sept. 16, 4 p.m. Register on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-planning-meeting-for-the-wenatchee-valley-make-a-difference-day-tickets-118578420247. Zoom link for the meeting will be emailed to participants a few days prior to the meeting. Additional information can be found on the Wenatchee Valley Make A Difference Day website: wenatcheemkdd.com.
Thanks for making a difference!