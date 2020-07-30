The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) has effectively decided that it kills wolves whenever and however it feels like killing wolves.
This policy has been made loud and clear over the past month, and it was solidified by the recent issuance of a wolf kill orders.
On June 19, WDFW Director Kelly Susewind ignored several key rules when he authorized the killing of two members of the Togo Pack (currently under evaluation); on July 23, a kill order was issued for a Wedge Pack wolf.
Wolves are not to be killed unless a depredation threshold is met and non-lethal management methods have been attempted.
Neither of these criteria were met in the case of the Togo Pack.
In the case of the Wedge Pack, “range riding” has only been used a total 14 days since May 11. The rules are of no consequence to the department, which continues to authorize the killing of wolf, after wolf, after wolf.
The WDFW Commission has already doubled down on its penchant for lawlessness by denying a rulemaking petition brought forth by WildEarth Guardians and other conservation groups. Had it been approved, rules could have been created to ensure department transparency and accountability, along with policies resulting in fewer dead wolves and fewer dead cows.
The voices of thousands of Washingtonians who wrote the state commission, and many who publicly testified at its June 12 and 13 meetings, were blatantly ignored.
The rulemaking petition was swiftly rejected, nearly as quickly as the department rejects the modern, peer-reviewed science. In the past decade, the science community has consistently proven that killing wolves in response to depredations actually exacerbates conflict. However, it appears that the department does not care for the facts — it would rather cozy up to vocally anti-wolf livestock producers.
As if accountability wasn’t already in short supply, the budding relationship between WDFW and northeastern wolf haters has produced a solution to the perceived wolf problem. Apparently, left unable to provide sufficient, trained staff to carry out all of this wolf killing, the department has decided that it is best to relinquish wolf management to the Stevens and Ferry county sheriff departments.
The details are still being ironed out between the sheriffs and WDFW, but it’s looking like local law enforcement will soon get the chance to turn their guns on Washington’s wolves. Under the contract, trapping and collaring wolves could also be done by the sheriffs, despite the lawmen having no background in wildlife management. Moreover, the state’s own attorney general is even overseeing the contract discussions.
According to WDFW, all is well, despite their legitimization of rampant vigilantism.
Even now, as Stevens and Ferry counties fail tremendously at applying “range riding” in Wedge Pack territory, WDFW’s own Wolf Advisory Group cannot even agree on the definition of “range riding.” The wolf body count is rising and Washingtonians are left with one hope … will Gov. Inslee demonstrate that he stands by his word that “the current state of wolf management is unacceptable” — that he stands with the majority of Washingtonians who appreciate the charismatic canids?
Let’s hope that the governor does the right thing for wolves and the majority of Washingtonians in ending the violent cycle of wolf management that he has called “unacceptable” by approving the appeal for WDFW rulemaking.
Samantha Bruegger is the wildlife coexistence campaigner for WildEarth Guardians and works across the 11 western-most states to establish rules and laws that enable native wildlife and people to coexist.