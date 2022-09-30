SPORTS-CALS-OFFENSE-SPUTTERS-AFTER-QUICK-1-SJ.jpg

California Golden Bears' Jaydn Ott goes up in the air to score a touchdown against UNLV Rebels' Jordyn Morgan in a Sept. 10 game in Berkeley, Calif. 

 Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group

PULLMAN — Last weekend, Washington State outplayed a Pac-12 heavyweight for all but 5 minutes. The Cougars crumbled in crunch time and Oregon rallied, pulling off a two-score comeback in the waning moments of the game.

WSU fell just short of capturing national recognition. No doubt, that loss stung. But the defeat doesn't signal a downward trajectory for the Cougars. We believe the 44-41 shortfall at Gesa Field will fuel WSU with motivation.