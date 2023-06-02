It is curious to me, the recent fervor over the possibility of Wenatchee following suit with the current national trend to ban certain books about LGBTQ and America’s history of racism. As if our children should be insulated from the reality we owe them. As if all citizens do not deserve the same respect and human rights.

What is even more curious is while certain books and subjects in our schools may be questioned, there remains on the shelves a seemingly sacrosanct book replete with passages of violence and sexual perversion. It’s called the Bible.



