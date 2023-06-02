It is curious to me, the recent fervor over the possibility of Wenatchee following suit with the current national trend to ban certain books about LGBTQ and America’s history of racism. As if our children should be insulated from the reality we owe them. As if all citizens do not deserve the same respect and human rights.
What is even more curious is while certain books and subjects in our schools may be questioned, there remains on the shelves a seemingly sacrosanct book replete with passages of violence and sexual perversion. It’s called the Bible.
Those who embrace it, but haven’t actually read it, need only to turn to the multiple passages in: Numbers, Deuteronomy, Kings. Isaiah, Ezekiel, Mathew, Leviticus, Genesis, Mark, Act, Exodus, Luke, Revelations, and particularly Judges and Joshua.
There you’ll find multiple horrific accounts of violence committed on behalf of the Christian God, and by God himself, including, but not limited to, genocide of entire populations- men, women, and children. The same God, of course, who in a fit of rage once destroyed all of mankind but for 8 people. And this God's son has subsequently promised to violently do the same. (Revelations)
But perhaps more disturbing is the sexual pervasion throughout the scriptures. Such as sexual slavery, incest, genital mutilation, and fathers pimping their own daughters, almost all in the subjugation and abuse of women who are not regarded highly throughout the Bible.
It is a book that may have its place in the home or church (for some ???) but clearly does not belong in a school library.
As well, the Quran is distinctly not available in schools, which is also curious, because scholars have determined it is less violent that the Bible. So the Establishment Clause of our US Constitution, which prohibits favoring one religion over another, is also violated.
Any talk of removal of books from our school libraries should begin with a re-examination of the morality and legality of the Bible.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
It is curious to me, the recent fervor over the possibility of Wenatchee following suit with the current national trend to ban certain books about LGBTQ and America’s history of racism. As if our children should be insulated from the reality we owe them. As if all citizens do not deserve the…
Round Abouts have been around for a very long time and are simply traffic circles. They eliminate traffic signals and stop signs but are far more dangerous for drivers and pedestrians when vehicles often are merging from at least three or four directions at once. The only thing that should b…
I recently had the misfortune to need to visit the Chelan County Treasurer's office and make my way through the maze of construction to get there. I'm appalled that the Chelan County Commissioners, the Courts, and other County offices permitted this plan to grossly limit access to public ser…
In a little over 7 weeks, we will be celebrating the birthday of the United States of America. It’s a great holiday. Fireworks and all. But what does it really mean? To me it means FREEDOM. Needs a little work, but hey, what doesn’t?