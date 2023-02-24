I understand that the Washington State Patrol vin inspection dept is shorthanded, but what I don’t understand is after using COVID as an excuse, it is still taking two years for a member of my family to get a vehicle vin inspection appointment!

The car in question was totaled as a result of an accident that was not the fault of the person needing the inspection! This person needs the car to go to work so taxes can be paid in order for out state government to not hire enough personnel at our Washington State Patrol to effectively offer vehicle inspection appointments!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?