LONDON _ Britain's main opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, on Wednesday said he intends to call a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop a "disastrous" no-deal Brexit.
The left-wing leader of the Labour Party said in a letter to the leaders of other political parties and senior backbenchers that the government has "no mandate for No Deal."
"I therefore intend to table a No Confidence vote at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success," he wrote.
Johnson has vowed to stick to an Oct. 31 deadline for Brexit, even if there is no deal in place to regulate the country's departure from the European Union.
Corbyn said in the letter that "following a successful vote of no confidence" he would look to be installed as a "strictly time-limited" caretaker prime minister in order to stop a no-deal Brexit.
The Labour leader said that as prime minister he would call for a general election and would secure a "necessary" extension of article 50, the EU treaty provision governing membership in the bloc.
"In that General Election, Labour will be committed to a public vote on the terms of leaving the European Union, including an option to Remain," Corbyn said.
Corbyn had a recent change of heart on a second referendum following months of fierce debate and pressure from pro-EU Labour members.
___
(c)2019 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)
Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): BRITAIN-BREXIT