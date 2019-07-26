July 26-- Jul. 26--Members of the Old Profanity Territory pack killed two more calves Saturday and Monday, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials.
On July 13, WDFW shooters killed a member of the pack after repeated depredations. The pack lives in the geographic area formerly lived in by the Profanity Peak Pack before WDFW killed seven pack members in 2016.
The two calves killed this week were owned by the same producer as the earlier depredations.
WDFW Director Kelly Susewind is assessing the situation and considering next steps, according to a WDFW news release.
And, in other wolf-attack news a wolf was spotted by a range rider eating a 400 to 450 pound calf on a fenced pasture on private land in Asotin County, Monday.
Below is a WDFW news release, copied in full, detailing the incident:
Confirmed wolf depredation on private land in Asotin County
On July 22, a range rider spotted a wolf feeding on a dead 400-450 lb. calf in a 4,500-acre fenced pasture on private land. Livestock producers reported the sighting to WDFW staff, who conducted an investigation on site.
At the site, WDFW staff noted disturbed ground, unidentifiable tracks, and a blood trail leading to the carcass, along with evidence the carcass had been dragged while fed upon. WDFW staff's investigation of the carcass revealed hemorrhaging, tissue loss and damage, and tooth punctures through the groin on both legs extending to the hindquarters. Staff also documented hemorrhaging on the rear side of the right front leg. The hindquarters, flank, intestines, and organs were partially consumed. The carcass was removed from the area and buried after the investigation.
The damage to the carcass was indicative of wolf depredation. In addition, location data from the collared wolf in the Grouse Flats pack showed at least one member of the pack in the vicinity during the approximate time the calf died. Based on the combination of tissue damage with associated hemorrhaging and wolf locations, WDFW staff classified this event as a confirmed wolf depredation.
The livestock producer who owns the affected livestock monitors the herd by range riding at least every other day, maintains regular human presence in the area, removes sick and injured livestock from the grazing area until they are healed, removes or secures livestock carcasses to avoid attracting wolves to the rest of the herd, and avoids known wolf high activity areas.
The Grouse Flats pack was involved in three depredation incidents in 2018 detailed in an update on Dec. 11, 2018 and one depredation incident in 2019 detailed on July 12. WDFW includes a summary of all documented depredation activity within the past ten months in every monthly update.