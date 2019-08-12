NEW YORK _ A few days apart didn't stop the Orioles and New York Yankees from falling into their old habits Monday at Yankee Stadium, with the hosts hitting two first-inning home runs to hand the Orioles another unwelcome major league record and begin what grew into an 8-5 Yankees win.
Orioles right-hander Gabriel Ynoa allowed a three-run home run to Didi Gregorius and a solo home run to Gleyber Torres in the first inning of the first game of Monday's split doubleheader, reopening last week's trauma almost immediately.
Those home runs, Nos. 242 and 243 the Orioles allowed this season, tied and then broke the American League record the Orioles and Chicago White Sox set together with 242 home runs allowed in 2017.
Home runs by Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin rounded out the damage for the Yankees.
The Orioles entered this four-game, three-day series with the Yankees 17 home runs allowed shy of the major league record set by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds, who allowed 258 home runs.
Whether the Yankees can be the team to set that mark would be fitting, although a little challenging. New York hit 16 home runs in a three-game series at Camden Yards last week to set a major league record for most home runs against an opponent in a season with 52.
The Orioles' inability to keep the ball in the park once again obscured a nice day at the plate, and they actually led in the first inning after Hanser Alberto singled to open the game and came around to score four batters in.
Home runs by Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander allowed the Orioles to keep chipping away, and two runs in the eighth inning forced the Yankees to get up top relievers Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman.
Santander finished with three hits, bringing his batting average to .310.
Mancini's home run in the third inning had another distinction other than being his team-high 28th of the season. According to MLB.com's Statcast data, Mancini homered on a 96.6 mph fastball from James Paxton that was 4.17 feet off the ground, the highest pitch hit for a home run that Statcast has measured this season.
