PHOENIX _ John Means might be the rookie in the Orioles' rotation, but by now, they know what they're getting from him every fifth day on the mound.
But on a day when he didn't live up to that, their two most experienced players _ first baseman Chris Davis and second baseman Jonathan Villar _ illustrated that even the modest standards they've set can't be consistently met. Each left the bases loaded late in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks to complete miserable series for each and put another series loss on the Orioles' resume.
Villar, who went 0-for-5 in the leadoff spot in the first two games of the series, was hitless in his first three at-bats before leaving the bases loaded with a chopper back to the mound trailing 4-2 in the seventh inning.
In the eighth, with the deficit at 5-2, the Orioles loaded the bases with two outs for Davis, who struck out. Villar capped the frustrating day for the Orioles veterans by flying out on the first pitch he saw after back-to-back walks to open the ninth inning. The Orioles didn't score.
Davis went 0-for-9 with eight strikeouts in the series, while Villar was 0-for-15.
The team's young outfielders, however, produced well. Dwight Smith Jr. and Anthony Santander had two hits apiece, with Santander and Trey Mancini chipping in solo home runs to account for the Orioles' offense.
___
Rare are the days when Means doesn't deliver the ball to the Orioles bullpen deep in the game with a chance to win, but Wednesday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field was one of them.
Means battled without his best stuff for three scoreless innings, and even collected his first major league hit on an infield single in that span. He finally broke when catcher Carson Kelly hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and after allowing a single to his counterpart Taylor Clarke and walking the next batter, Means was removed mid-inning for the first time this year by manager Brandon Hyde.
In every other start this year, Means made it back into the dugout with his own inning finished. He was living primarily on his fastball, and his vaunted changeup was what Kelly hit for a home run.
Before Kelly's home run, Santander homered for the eighth time this season and fourth time in six games to give the Orioles an early lead. Mancini added his 22nd home run of the season in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 3-2.
But after two games of zeros from the Orioles' bullpen, Richard Bleier and Miguel Castro each yielded runs to consign the Orioles (32-69) to a series loss against former star outfielder Adam Jones' new team.
___
For the second straight game, the Diamondbacks starter had a local connection. Tuesday's starter, Merrill Kelly, was an unsigned Orioles draftee in 2007, while Clarke pitched two seasons at Towson University and transferred to College of Charleston in 2013 when the school threatened to cut the baseball team.
Clarke allowed just three hits in six innings of two-run ball, his best start since early May.
___
(c)2019 The Baltimore Sun
Visit The Baltimore Sun at www.baltimoresun.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):