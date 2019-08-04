BALTIMORE _ There won't be much to cut for the season-highlight tape from the Orioles' 6-5 win Sunday over the Toronto Blue Jays, but it was enough to salvage a series split before an announced 18,837 at Camden Yards.
Consider the sources of the Orioles offense: a sun-field pop-up in the first inning; a two-out, run-scoring error followed by a two-run double by Trey Mancini in the second inning; and a pair of bases-loaded walks by Double-A call-up Yennsy Diaz in the fifth inning.
Around all that, the Orioles (38-73) got five innings from Tom Eshelman after an adventurous first inning from opener Jimmy Yacabonis. Eshelman allowed a run on three hits to begin the second inning, and didn't record an out until his 20th pitch. He cruised after that, and pitched well enough to earn his first career win before being chased by a pair of home runs in the seventh.
Dillon Tate allowed a third run in that inning, but Branden Kline, Richard Bleier and Shawn Armstrong kept the Orioles ahead the rest of the way. Armstrong earned his fourth save of the season as the Orioles improved to 17-38 at home.
Neither side had anywhere to go but up after a forgettable first inning. The Blue Jays loaded the bases against Yacabonis and grounded into a force at home before left fielder Anthony Santander caught a fly ball and alertly threw to third base to get a tagging Cavan Biggio for the third out of a scoreless inning.
The Orioles similarly ran into the third out of the first inning, but only after Toronto lost a Jace Peterson pop-up in the sun to allow a run to score before easily throwing Peterson out at second base.
