ANAHEIM, Calif._Ty Buttrey is dependable, a 6-foot-6 titan who can hurl 99-mph heaters and strike out more than one-quarter of the batters he faces. The Angels rookie reliever gets the ball in tied scores or when the team has a small deficit.
But the 26-year-old also has made 48 appearances, tied for second-most on the team. And in the Angels' 8-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Angel Stadium, he could not replicate his success. He failed to preserve an eighth-inning tie. The Angels tried but failed to end their losing streak, which extended to three games.
Buttrey gave up a leadoff hit to Jonathan Villar, plunked Stevie Wilkerson in the thigh to end a long at-bat, watched both runners advance on a dribbler to the mound and gave up a hard-hit single up the middle. The hit drove in two runs and knocked Buttrey out of the game before he could record a second out.
"I think the stuff looks the same. ... There's gonna be an occasional bad month," manager Brad Ausmus said.
Buttrey (6-5) gave up two runs in the eighth inning Thursday, the night the Angels lost to the Orioles in 16 innings and put themselves in a position to use spot starters in consecutive games.
Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols hit home runs Saturday. In a back-and-forth game, it was hardly enough.
Trout's first-inning home run wasn't like most of his blasts. The ball soared high, reaching 112 feet before finishing its arc, but it didn't leave the bat with the resounding crack that typically accompanies Trout's hits. Just enough air got under the ball for it to carry 374 feet and eliminate the Angels' 2-0 deficit.
David Fletcher's two-out double, his second in as many at-bats, gave the Angels a 4-2 lead in the second inning.
The Angels never took another lead.
Dillon Peters, who seemed to have things figured out last weekend in Seattle, was rocked for five runs on a night the Angels extended their losing streak to three games. He gave up eight hits in four innings.
The outing could have doomed the team with a bullpen so weary it made three moves _ calling up minor leaguer Jose Rodriguez, moving Noe Ramirez to the injured list and recalling Peters for a spot start _ to shore up their defenses.
But Trevor Cahill pitched three effective innings. He limited damage to Villar's solo home run that gave the Orioles a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning.
It still was not enough. Buttrey gave up two runs in the eighth inning. Rodriguez flashed a 95-mph fastball and threw 12/3 scoreless innings to end the inning.
The Angels scored a run in the ninth inning on Fletcher's single to left field but left three runners stranded when Justin Upton, who was 10 for 46 in 13 games before Saturday, popped out.
On the heels of a heartening two-game sweep of the Dodgers, the Angels tumbled further down the wild-card standings to five games out of second place a few days before the July 31 trade deadline.
