ORLANDO, Fla. _ The force used by Orlando police officers during the apprehension of accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd in 2017 was "lawful and justified," a review by the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney's Office has found.
Helicopter footage of Loyd's capture appeared to show officers kicking him in head after he crawled out of an abandoned house in Carver Shores, where he was hiding. Loyd lost an eye as a result of injuries suffered while he was being arrested Jan. 17, 2017.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reviewed the use of force, which then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed 18th Circuit State Attorney Phil Archer to review.
"After carefully examining the report and evidence, I have determined that the use of force used during the arrest of Markeith Loyd was lawful and justified under the provisions of Florida Statutes, and no further action will be taken by this office," Archer said in a statement Wednesday.
Loyd faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, who authorities say was killed in a shootout with the fugitive after trying to apprehend Loyd in Dixon's death.
___
(c)2019 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)
Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):