ORLANDO, Fla. _ Camping World Stadium will get $60 million in upgrades, which could help bolster Orlando's push to host 2026 World Cup matches.
Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan and the team that pushed for stadium-renovation funds got the final approval from the Orange County Commission on Tuesday.
The last wave of funding comes five years after a $207-million renovation on what was then known as the Citrus Bowl.
Hogan said the upgrades, including more premium seating, were trimmed from the original renovation because of cost concerns and compromises that followed the region's economic recession in the late 2000s.
The $60-million upgrades will help strengthen the venue's World Cup application and put it in better position to apply for other events, including College Football Playoff championship games.
Hogan said a construction management firm will be hired this year and renovation could be completed as early as 2020.
Before the first round of upgrades, Hogan spent years lobbying city and county leaders for funding to upgrade the stadium. Economic improvement helped, but Hogan also said Camping World Stadium's recent history hosting marquee events after the first wave of renovation work made city and county leaders a lot more receptive to spending more on the venue.
"I think they really had a chance to experience some of what was possible with this major sporting events and understand how much it can mean to the community," he said, noting the Pro Bowl, Wrestlemania, the Camping World Kickoff and numerous other events. "Sports tourism is booming and you can't easily buy the level of exposure the city gets from the broadcast, social media and overall publicity that comes from hosting these events."
The money comes from the county's tourist-development tax, also known as the hotel tax. The tax is a 6% assessment added to the cost of short-term lodging at a hotel, resort or through Airbnb in Orange County. The tax has brought in more than $238 million in 2018.
Hotel-tax revenues have been used in the past to finance the Orange County Convention Center, defray the cost of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, build the Amway Center and underwrite Visit Orlando, the region's marketing arm.
Hogan said the stadium proposal would improve surrounding parking areas, modernize upper-level restrooms and concession areas, and connect the east and west concourses.
He said some planned improvements for targeted areas of the stadium were not addressed during the recent renovation, notably the terrace-level "upper decks."
The plan is also intended to diversify seating options and prices and improve the experience for club-level patrons, who often are invited guests of event sponsors.
"We're excited about the future of the venue and getting the opportunity to bring more events to Central Florida," Hogan said.
