Kerry Condon Banshees of Inisherin

Kerry Condon was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the movie "The Banshees of Inisherin.”  She owns a horse farm in Washington, near Seattle.

The Irish-born actor Kerry Condon, Oscar-nominated this season in the best supporting actress category for "The Banshees of Inisherin," loves Pacific Northwest weather. "It reminds me of Ireland," she said, on a charmingly informal Zoom interview this month. "When it's drizzling I often think of Nirvana, one of my favorite bands. On the gray days, I can hear Kurt Cobain in my ears."

You wouldn't think that a native of County Tipperary, Ireland, who's now based in Los Angeles and works in film, stage and television all over the world, would have an intimate connection to the Seattle area. But Condon does: A lifelong animal lover, she now owns a farm half an hour from Seattle (for privacy reasons, she politely declined to give its exact location), where she's raising nine rescue horses and "one cute little dog." Her face lights up when she talks about it. "I love it! It's a total farming community and the people are all very spread apart but everyone kind of knows each other and is nice to each other."



