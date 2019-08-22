Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--MOSES LAKE -- The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) is looking for a few good candidates to stand for the state and regional school boards.
In a news release, OSPI said it is looking for candidates who wish to be considered for one of the two eastern Washington positions on the state school board, as well as one state-wide position representing the state's private schools.
OSPI is also looking for candidates to fill three positions on the board overseeing the Wenatchee-based North Central Educational Service District (ESD), including the position held by the current chair Larry McGuffie, who represents Quincy, Ephrata, Soap Lake, Wilson Creek and Warden.
In addition, Yakima-based ESD 105, which encompasses the Royal and Wahluke school districts, is looking for four candidates for its current board.
Anyone interested in running for the regional ESD boards or the state school board positions can contact OSPI's Kristin Murphy at 360-725-6133 or kristin.murphy@k12.wa.us. Applications are due in Olympia by Sept. 16.
Applicants "may not concurrently serve as a member of the board of directors of either a public school district or a private school," according to OSPI.
School board members will then cast ballots for state-wide and regional board candidates during the first two weeks of October, according to OSPI.
Charles H. Featherstone can be reached via email at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.