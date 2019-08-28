Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven scoreless innings and Aaron Judge reached a milestone with a tape-measure home run as the New York Yankees defeated the host Seattle Mariners 7-0 Tuesday night.
Brett Gardner also homered for the Yankees, who won their third consecutive game and remained tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the major leagues at 87-47.
Judge hit a two-run shot off Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (5-9) in the first inning. The blast to straightaway center field hit halfway up the batter's eye and was projected by Statcast at 462 feet.
The homer was the 100th of Judge's career, making him the third-fastest player to reach that mark. He accomplished the feat in 371 games, trailing only former Philadelphia standout Ryan Howard (325 games) and Yankees teammate Gary Sanchez (355).
Tanaka (10-7) didn't allow a hit until Kyle Seager's leadoff double to right field in the bottom of the fifth. Tim Lopes reached on an infield single two outs later, but Tanaka got Dee Gordon to ground out to first base to end the inning.
The only other hit Tanaka allowed was a leadoff double to Omar Narvaez in the seventh. Tanaka walked one and struck out seven.
Kikuchi, a rookie from Japan, was facing his countryman for the first time. Kikuchi, who threw a two-hit shutout at Toronto in his previous start, lasted just four innings this time and allowed five runs on eight hits, with three walks and one strikeout.
Of note
OF Keon Broxton received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball for throwing his batting glove, which struck home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, in the second inning of Monday's game. Broxton is appealing the suspension and will be eligible until that process is complete.
By the Numbers
8: Number of times the M's have been shut out this season.
Our take from Right Field
The showdown between Kikuchi and Tanaka was no contest. Now the M's will have to contend with "Big Maple" to avoid a three-game sweep.
Up next
The M's conclude their three-game series with the New York Yankees at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. Taking the mound will be two pitchers who were traded for each other in the offseason: M's left-hander Justus Sheffield (0-0, 6.43 ERA) and Yankees lefty James Paxton (10-6, 4.42).