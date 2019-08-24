Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--Omar Narvaez and J.P. Crawford hit home runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 Friday night.
The Mariners have won five of their past six games while the Blue Jays have dropped six in a row.
The Mariners broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dee Gordon led off with a double to right and advanced to third on Mallex Smith's sacrifice bunt. Crawford grounded out to the first baseman, with Gordon holding at third. Austin Nola walked against right-hander Sam Gaviglio (4-2) to load the bases. Kyle Seager then drew a walk on a 3-2 count to give the Mariners the lead.
Left-hander Tim Mayza replaced Gaviglio and threw a wild pitch score another run, giving the Mariners a 6-4 lead. After a walk to Narvaez and a strikeout of Daniel Vogelbach, right-hander Neil Ramirez replaced Mayza. Ramirez also uncorked a wild pitch, making it 7-4.
The Mariners' Matt Wisler (3-2) was credited with the victory and fellow right-hander Matt Magill pitched the ninth for his third save.
Of note
The M's plan to stick with a five-man rotation, sending LHP Wade LeBlanc to the bullpen. ... RHP Cory Gearrin was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees. In 48 appearances for the M's this season, Gearrin was 0-2 with a 3.92 ERA. ... RHP Chasen Bradford, sidelined since early June, underwent Tommy John surgery last week in New York.
By the Numbers
0: Earned runs allowed by the Mariners' bullpen over five innings Friday (Toronto scored one unearned run in that span). That came after LHP Justus Sheffield, making his first major-league start, allowed three runs on seven hits in four innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.
Our take from Right Field
M's manager Scott Servais often talks about this as a "season of opportunity." That was evident in the five right-handers he brought out of the bullpen Friday -- Zac Grotz, Matt Wisler, Sam Tuivailala, Anthony Bass and Matt Magill -- as none of them was on the Opening Day roster.
Up next
The M's continue their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Park. RHP Felix Hernandez (1-4, 6.52 ERA) is scheduled to make his first start since May 11 after being sidelined by right shoulder stiffness. The Blue Jays plan to use an opener before turning over the ball to RHP Brock Stewart (2-0, 7.43).