Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Tuesday night.
Kyle Lewis, making his major-league debut, and Dylan Moore also homered for the Mariners, who snapped a six-game losing streak that equaled their longest of the season.
Trailing 3-2, Austin Nola drew a two-out walk in the eighth off Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen. With the left-handed hitting Seager coming to the plate, Cincinnati manager David Bell turned to left-hander Amir Garrett (4-3). Seager hit a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field for the winning margin.
Seattle right-hander Dan Altavilla (1-0) got the win and Anthony Bass pitched the ninth for his third save of the season.
Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield, was in line for his first major-league victory when he left after six innings with the lead. Sheffield allowed one run on seven hits in six innings, with three walks and four strikeouts. He was aided by a defense that turned four double plays.
Of note
The M's called up four players from Double-A Arkansas after the Travelers' season ended. Lewis, RHPs Justin Dunn and Art Warren and SS Donnie Walton joined the team Tuesday. To clear room for those players on the 40-man roster, OF Ryan Court was designated for assignment. ... OF Jarred Kelenic and RHP Logan Gilbert were named the Mariners' minor league hitter and pitcher of the year. Kelenic hit .291 with 23 homers and 68 RBIs in 117 games between three levels of the minors. Gilbert went a combined 10-5 with a 2.13 ERA at two levels.
By the Numbers
65: Number of players the M's have used this season, a major-league record. That eclipsed the mark of 64 set by the 2017 Texas Rangers.
Our take from Right Field
Lewis showed he's got some power, hitting a high fastball from Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer 426 feet over the wall in left-center field. It was a matchup of former Golden Spikes Award winners as the top collegiate player. Bauer won the award in 2011 while at UCLA and Lewis received the honor in 2016 for Mercer.
Up next
The M's continue their three-game series with Cincinnati at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. LHP Marco Gonzales (14-11, 4.37 ERA) is scheduled to face Reds RHP Sonny Gray (10-6, 2.75).