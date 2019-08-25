Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings to set a career high in victories as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Sunday afternoon.
Dylan Moore homered for the Mariners, who have won six of their past eight games.
The Blue Jays lost for the seventh time in their past eight games.
Gonzales (14-10) allowed one run on three hits, with two walks and five strikeouts, to eclipse his 13 victories from last season.
Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala allowed two runners in the eighth but got out of the inning unscathed and fellow right-hander Matt Magill pitched the ninth for his fourth save, working around a one-out double by Derek Fisher.
Of note
Gonzales, the former Gonzaga University standout, has turned into a beast at home. In his past six starts at T-Mobile Park, he's 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA with 37 strikeouts and six walks over 42 innings.
By the Numbers
4: Consecutive series won by the Mariners.
Our take from Right Field
Say goodbye to those hideous black uniforms and confusing nicknames for players' weekend. The M's will return to more traditional garb when they take on the New York Yankees on Monday.
Up next
The M's open a three-game series with the New York Yankees at 7:10 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Park. LHP Tommy Milone (3-7, 4.84) is scheduled to follow an opener and go up against Yankees LHP J.A. Happ (10-8, 5.58).