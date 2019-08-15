Aug. 15-- Aug. 15--Despite home runs by J.P. Crawford and Daniel Vogelbach, the Mariners suffered their first loss to the host Detroit Tigers in six games this season, dropping a 3-2 decision Wednesday night.
The Tigers took a 3-0 lead against M's left-hander Marco Gonzales (12-10) in the opening three innings.
Crawford homered in the fourth and Vogelbach went deep in the fifth, both off right-hander Edwin Jackson (3-5), but that was all the offense the M's were able to muster.
Gonzales, the former Gonzaga University standout, allowed three runs on 11 hits in six innings, with one walk and six strikeouts.
Of note
OF Mitch Haniger went 1 for 4 with an RBI double as the designated hitter in his first rehabilitation game for Class A Modesto on Tuesday as he returns from surgery for a ruptured testicle. Haniger was scheduled to play in the outfield for the first time Wednesday, with fellow OF Braden Bishop (lacerated spleen) set to DH for the Nuts in his first rehab game.
By the numbers
29: Combined home runs by M's catchers Omar Narvaez (17) and Tom Murphy (12) this season, breaking the franchise record of 28 for the position set in 2017.
Our take from Right Field
A baserunning blunder cost the M's a chance to tie the score in the seventh inning. They had runners at first and second with two outs and Crawford, who homered earlier, at the plate. But Mallex Smith got caught off first by catcher John Hicks after a pitch was thrown, ending the inning. Sure, there are going to be frustrating times with young players getting acclimated to the major leagues, but mental mistakes like that shouldn't happen at any level of pro ball.
Up next
The M's conclude their three-game series in the Motor City at 10:10 a.m. Thursday at Comerica Park. LHP Tommy Milone (1-7, 4.70 ERA) will follow an opener and take on Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-10, 3.68).