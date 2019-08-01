Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--Nature walk with the library at the Arboretum
Join Yakima Valley Libraries for a kid-friendly nature walk at the Yakima Area Arboretum this Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Washington Talking Book and Braille Library is another partner for the walk titled, "What can you feel, hear, see, and smell in nature?" It will begin with a sensory scavenger hunt followed by crafts and activities at 8 p.m.
For more information, go to the Arboretum's Facebook page.
Legislative proposals on commission agenda
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission could decide on the department's 2020 legislative proposals and budget requests at a meeting this weekend.
That discussion is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by public discussion at 2 p.m. before a possible decision. Other agenda items include guide logbook requirements and an update on hatchery reform.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m. in Olympia Friday and Saturday and can be viewed at tvw.org. A full agenda is available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
Campground closure
The popular Ahtanum Campground will be closing this week.
The Department of Natural Resources will not allow camping at the campground west of Tampico from 5 p.m. Aug. 4 to Aug. 31 while the bridge is replaced. For more information, visit dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum.
BIRD ALERT
There were 31 species tallied on a trip to the Yakima Training Center last week. Highlights included gray partridge, common nighthawk, loggerhead shrike, Swainson's thrush, sage thrasher, Brewer's sparrow, sagebrush sparrow, vesper sparrow and Bullock's oriole.
A birder hiked along the Union Creek Trail found a mixed bag of woodpeckers with American three-toed, black-backed, hairy, pileated woodpecker and northern flicker, as well as olive-sided flycatcher, brown creeper and western tanager.
Fort Simcoe continues as a birding hotspot this week as local birders noted mourning dove, golden eagle, western screech-owl, Lewis's woodpecker, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, American kestrel, western wood-pewee, ash-throated flycatcher, western kingbird, California scrub-jay, black-capped chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, house wren, Bewick's wren, spotted towhee, Brewer's blackbird, orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, western tanager, lazuli bunting and the still present blue-gray gnatcatcher family first spotted a few weeks ago.
A stop at Lodgepole Campground on Chinook Pass yielded a trio of hummingbirds with Anna's, rufous and calliope all making their presence known. Also noted here was Canada jay, red-breasted nuthatch, pacific wren and yellow-rumped warbler.
A trip along the Tieton Reservoir Road near Goose Egg Mountain produced rufous hummingbird, turkey vulture, hairy woodpecker, dusky flycatcher, violet-green swallow, cliff swallow, American robin, gray catbird, cedar waxwing, Cassin's finch, chipping sparrow and yellow-rumped warbler.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudobon.org.
ON THE CALENDAR
THURSDAY: Join volunteers from the Cowlitz-Naches chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance and other organizations work on a big project and do trail maintenance for this September's Trans-Cascadia mountain bike race. To sign up, go to Trans-Cascadia.com. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and beer will be provided for volunteers.
WEDNESDAY: Join the Cascadians for Golf 4 Fun, a casual outing at Mt. Adams Country Club. Call Sharon Liner at 610-703-6750 two days in advance to get a tee time.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike in the Teanaway Area up to Red Top Lookout, which is open for six visitors at a time. Those interested in going further than the one-mile round trip can hike two miles round trip to agate beds or four miles round trip by continuing along Teanaway Ridge. Those who want to hunt for thunder eggs and agate nodes should bring a small shovel. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
MONDAY: Yakima Basin Velo hosts its Mellow Monday ride that starts at 5:30 p.m. at Wide Hollow Elementary School and goes for 20 miles on relatively flat roads at an often brisk pace with several stops to regroup before finishing back at the school.
TUESDAY: The Cascadian Free Spirits will hike 10 miles with 2,800 feet of elevation gain at Crystal Lake in the Chinook Pass area, Green Trails map 270/271, and the Trekkers will hike approximately 15 miles with 4,000 feet of elevation gain from Box Canyon to Indian Bar in Mount Rainier National Park. Both groups will leave at 7:30 a.m. from the Bi-Mart parking lot north of McDonald's. Drivers with the Free Spirits will need a Northwest Forest Pass or Senior Pass, and drivers with the Trekkers need a Senior Pass, National Parks Pass, or $30 for the park entrance fee. The 13 Essentials are required for both hikes and if you have any questions, call Alison Nolz at 509-961-5432 for the Free Spirits or Roger and Lori Bracchi at 509-965-3305 for the Trekkers.
ALSO TUESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly road rides with various distances and paces for different skill levels. Meet at the store at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out at 6:15 to ride until around 7.
WEDNESDAY: Yakima Basin Velo will host a 21-mile Naches Loop Ride from SunTides Golf Course. The ride starts at 5:30 p.m. and typically splits into different groups that meet up at the halfway point in Naches.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will go on a day-long paddling trip of six to eight miles in Eastern Washington at a flatwater destination to be determined within 48 hours of the event depending on wind and weather. Participants must have a boat, gear and a lifejacket. RSVP is required to make vehicle arrangements and set departure time/location. there will be a possible kayak camp for those interested in staying overnight on Wednesday into Thursday. Call Kim Hull at 509-853-8698.
THURSDAY: The Pathfinders will hike seven miles with 800 feet of elevation gain at Cramer Lake. Bring water, lunch and the 13 Essentials and drivers will need a Senior Pass or Northwest Forest Pass. Call Rudy at 509-248-7304 for meeting time and place.