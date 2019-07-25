July 25-- Jul. 25--Outdoors workshop for women in September
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will lead a weekend workshop to teach women the basics of fishing, hunting, outdoor stewardship and more at Lazy F Camp near Ellensburg Sept. 13-15.
Washington Outdoor Women will present and coordinate the annual workshop for the 22nd year, offering 20 classes taught by certified and experienced instructors. They'll teach skills including archery, basic freshwater fishing, fly fishing, fly tying, big-game hunting basics, survival, garden for wildlife, Dutch oven cooking, backpacking, outdoor photography and map and compass.
Workshop participants must be at least 18 years old and possess a current Washington recreational fishing license to participate in the fly fishing and basic freshwater fishing sessions. Registration is due Sept. 1 at a cost of $340 and partial scholarships are available from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. For more information, go to washingtonoutdoorwomen.org.
Trans-Cascadia trail work
Pine Mountain Sports will host a multi-day work party for trail maintenance in Washington's Gifford-Pinchot Forest north of Hood River.
Volunteers from the Northwest Trail Alliance, the Cowlitz-Naches chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, the Washington Trails Association, Freehub Media and Santa Cruz Bikes will collaborate with the Backcountry Horsemen of Washington's Lewis County Chapter on a big project. Some of the work will be done in areas to be used during the 2019 Trans-Cascadia mountain bike race this September.
To sign up for the Aug. 1-4 event, go to Trans-Cascadia.com. Breakfast, lunch, dinner and beer will be provided for volunteers.
Campground closures
Snow Cabin Campground and the Ahtanum Campground are being closed for construction this summer.
Ongoing renovations including brushing, clearing and other activities to lower the risk of wildfire will keep Snow Cabin Campground closed until the end of July, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. The DNR's Ahtanum Campground will close from 5 p.m. Aug. 4 to Aug. 31 to replace the bridge.
For more information, visit dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum.
BIRD ALERT
The past few months I've birded in several old forest burns. Although often harmful and destructive to humans, naturally occurring wildfires play an integral role in nature. They return nutrients to the soil by burning dead or decaying matter. By burning through thick canopies and brushy undergrowth, wildfires allow sunlight to reach the forest floor, enabling a new generation of seedlings to grow.
I couldn't help but marvel this week at the rebirth as I birded the old burn found about a mile up the Sand Lake Trail at the end of Forest Road 1284 in Lewis County. This is just over the Yakima County line along White Pass. Because the location is too hard for woodcutters to reach, it has a lot of dead snags still standing with a healthy undergrowth and the bird and animal life reflect how important these snags are.
The area was alive with sooty grouse, northern flicker, olive-sided flycatcher, chestnut-backed chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, western bluebird, Townsend's solitaire, American robin, Cassin's finch, pine siskin, dark-eyed junco and yellow-rumped warbler.
Another under-birded site is the trail to Boulder Creek at the end of the road on the west side of Bumping Lake Dam, a wonderful old-growth forest with massive Douglas fir, white fir, tamarack, white pine, hemlock and cedar. Birders found evidence there of lots of woodpecker activity and saw a hairy woodpecker and a male and a juvenile American three-toed woodpecker.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudobon.org.
ON THE CALENDAR
SATURDAY: Eastern Washington Adventures will host its 12th annual Ahtanum State Forest Trails cleanup, sponsored by Ron the Parts Guy with cooperation from the Department of Natural Resources. Sign up starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Red Saddle Trailhead and be ready to pull out at 10 a.m. All drivers will need a Discover Pass and this event is eligible for a voucher towards a complimentary Discover Pass. For more information, contact Stephanie Margheim at 509-925-0984 or email Stephanie.Margheim@dnr.wa.gov.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the second of three two-mile races in its Summer Race Series at 7:15 at Franklin Park. The entry fee is $3 with race day registration only. For more information, go to hcrunners.org.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 3.6 miles round trip with 400 feet of elevation gain to Sheep Lake and Sourdough Gap at Mount Rainier National Park. Call Wies at 509-965-7587 for meeting time and place.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will go on a family-friendly Easy Saturday Hike of six miles with 900 feet of elevation gain to Timberwolf on Bethel Ridge, Green Trails map 304. Bring water, lunch and the 13 essentials and drivers will need a Northwest Forest Pass or Senior Pass. Call Rudy Labernik at 509-248-7304 with any questions.
MONDAY: Yakima Basin Velo hosts its Mellow Monday ride that starts at 5:30 p.m. at Wide Hollow Elementary School and goes for 20 miles on relatively flat roads at an often brisk pace with several stops to regroup before finishing back at the school.
TUESDAY: Thanks to big groups in recent weeks, the Cascadian Free Spirits will host two hikes on Tuesday. One hike this week will feature nine miles with 2,500 feet of elevation gain at Shellrock Peak in the Bethel Ridge area, Green Trails Map 304, and the other will feature five to seven miles with 1,700 feet of elevation at Round Mountain in the Clear Lake area, Green Trails map 303. Both groups will leave at 7:30 a.m. from the 40th Ave. Bi-Mart Parking lot and drivers will need a Northwest Forest Pass or Senior Pass. If you have any questions, call Gary Hird at 360-496-1303 about the Shellrock Peak hike and Dean Hata at 509-388-6375 about the Round Mountain hike.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cascadian Trekkers will hike approximately 11 miles with 4,100 feet of elevation gain to Tatoosh Lookout in the Packwood area, Green Trails map 302. The group will depart at 7:30 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Call Elizabeth Cowan at 425-591-4203 with any questions.
ALSO TUESDAY: Bearded Monkey Cycling and Fitness will host its weekly road rides with various distances and paces for different skill levels. Meet at the store at 6 p.m. and be ready to roll out at 6:15 to ride until around 7.
WEDNESDAY: Yakima Basin Velo will host a 21-mile Naches Loop Ride from SunTides Golf Course. The ride starts at 5:30 p.m. and typically splits into different groups that meet up at the halfway point in Naches.
THURSDAY: The Pathfinders will hike four miles round trip with 360 feet of elevation gain to Red Top Lookout and along the Teanaway Ridge in the Teanaway area, Green Trails maps 209 and 210. It's a one-mile round trip to the lookout, which is open for six visitors at a time, and two miles round trip to the agate beds. Participants can bring a trowel or small shovel to hunt for thunder eggs and agate nodes. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
