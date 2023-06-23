Eagle Lake | June weather can’t make up its mind

My fingers were numb as they held my half frozen water bottle up to my lips, so I could drink around the chunks of ice.
I had to put them into my pair of gloves and bang them against my leg to get sensation back.
My friend, Luke Hollister, and I went on one of the coldest June backpacking trips that I’ve ever experienced. We headed to Upper Eagle Lake near Twisp on June 17 for what was supposed to be a three-day, two-night, 22-mile adventure. However, the temperature plummeted on the first night and we headed back to the car, uninterested in navigating a mountain pass in the snow.
Despite the adverse weather conditions, I was thoroughly pleased by this trail, which required us to go 2,000 feet up over 6.5 miles. The trail was very gradual and I felt that even inexperienced backpackers would have an easy time navigating it.
People can do a loop using the Sawtooth Lakes Loop Tail. We planned on going to Upper Eagle Lake on the first night, climbing another 2,000 feet and about seven miles the second night to Cooney Lake and descending nine miles back to the car on the third day.
I was super excited to explore the Sawtooth Range of the Chelan Mountains, not to be confused with the Sawtooths in Idaho. It is an area that I don’t hear people talk a lot about, but has very similar alpine environments to those found in the Alpine Lakes region. It is also covered in larches.
When we started it was about 80 degrees and blue skies without a cloud to be seen. Luke told me that the weather report called for 30-degree days with snow the next two days, but it honestly seemed impossible at that point.
The trail started by winding through a dense pine forest and hikers can immediately look out at rolling valleys covered in trees.
Hikers need to navigate a few junctions with the Crater Lake Trail and the Sawtooth Lakes Loop to stay on the Eagle Lakes Trail.
The side of the trail is covered in different kinds of mushrooms and there is some moss. On my way back, I found a morel the size of my hand. The trail switchbacks a lot, but this is also why it is so gradual.
About halfway up the trail, though, I had one of the most bizarre experiences of my backpacking career. I was attacked by a pheasant.
We were rounding a bend when the bird came down from a tree and started clucking at me. I stopped to watch it in surprise, as I’ve never had one get so close. It was a beautiful darkish gray with a black back and red around its eyes.
It then flew straight in front of me and started to approach. I began waving my hiking poles — which are ski poles — at the thing, but it kept coming forward.
I started to walk up the trail hoping to get past it, but it continued in front of me like a bouncer at a bar. It finally pecked my pole and in desperation to get it to leave me alone, I gave it a small wack, hoping I wouldn’t kill it. The bird finally took off and flew into a nearby tree.
My hiking partner watched the whole thing laughing and didn’t lift a finger. My best guess as to why it was so aggressive is it had eggs nearby.
I can now say that my only negative animal encounters include one deer, a toad and a pheasant.
We continued on and at about 6,000 feet the environment began to change. The hillside revealed white granite and small streams cascaded down narrow channels through low meadows dotted by alpine firs and larches.
The mountains also reared their heads and we got our first glimpse of one of the many large basins that mark this region. A dark blue pool of water marked Eagle Lake at about 1,000 feet below us in the heart of that basin.
Instead of descending down to Eagle Lake, though, we took a side trail to Upper Eagle Lake. Upper Eagle Lake sits in its own basin surrounded by a huge circular wall of stone and is equally stunning. It sits at the same elevation as the trail.
The camping here was fantastic. It was a huge area with dozens of well-established sites that almost all included campfire pits. Hikers should check for fire restrictions before hikes.
Upper Eagle Lake is a horseback riding destination, which is probably why it is so well maintained. But the high line for the horses did look broken.
The lake itself is a beautiful turquoise color and huge blackish peaks surround the lake carving sharp edges into the sky while maintaining a skirt of white granite. The juxtaposition between the shades is interesting.
We encountered only two other groups there that night and it did not feel crowded at all. But at about 6 p.m. the weather began to change.
The winds picked up and a huge cloud front moved over the basin casting the sky a dark gray. Heavy gusts soon sent temperatures plunging and we began to put every ounce of clothing on that we had in earnest.
At about 8 p.m., we got into our tents and sleeping bags to stay warm and called it for the night.
The next morning, we woke up to find the ground frozen and covered in ice and our water bottles half frozen.
We discussed it and decided to head back instead of summiting Horsehead Pass, as was our original plan. We did not feel like dealing with snow.
Indeed, when I started heading back home several hours later. It was raining heavily on my car.
I would definitely recommend backpacking to Upper Eagle Lake to just about anyone. The level of difficulty combined with the reward at the end makes it a very worthwhile adventure.