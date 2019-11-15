WENATCHEE — A member of a group working to put more water in Icicle Creek for people and fish tabled a dispute it raised within the group.
The Icicle Creek Watershed Council asked to enter dispute resolution with the Icicle Work Group in March.
Members of the watershed council pushed to conserve more water and for an environmental analysis of climate change impacts that looks further into the future. It asked to table the dispute, though, Thursday, during a work group meeting.
The watershed council is an environmental group started by Harriet Bullitt, the former owner of the Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort.
The goal of the watershed council is to protect the ecology of Icicle Creek, said Sharon Lunz, Icicle Creek Watershed Council president.
“We agreed to just pause the process because they have made recommendations that are going to begin to address some of our concerns and some of the committees are going to ramp back up,” Lunz said.
The work group also hired Cynthia Carlstad and Peter Dykstra as facilitators and that has improved things, she said. Carlstad and Dykstra are restarting committees to look at issues like water conservation within the work group.
“The conservation committee has met once in seven years and that shows a lack of emphasis on using water efficiently and that has been a big issue of ours,” Lunz said.
The watershed council still has concerns about impacts to the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area from repairs done to Eightmile Lake Dam and automating the release of water from reservoirs, she said. The release valves at the reservoirs are now opened manually. The council does not want the lake to be drawn down farther than it has historically and repair plans show a syphon that would lower the lake an additional 20 feet.
As for the climate change projections, the work group did some additional analysis that was helpful, Lunz said. But it is possible that additional analysis will need to be done at the project level.