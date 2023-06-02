Derek Richardson.jpg

Derek "Buster" Richardson

 Provided photo/Wenatchee Outdoors

Leavenworth native, and Cascade High School (CHS) and Plain Valley Nordic Team (PVNT) alumnus, Derek “Buster” Richardson has been nominated to the United States Cross-Country Ski Team for the 2023-24 season. (Nominations are the spring precursor announcement of the team prior to the official September appointments.) The U.S. Team is comprised of the pool of skiers from which the perennial U.S. World Cup and quadrennial U.S. Olympic teams are chosen.

Richardson, not yet 19, will become one of the youngest members of the team, and the first from the Wenatchee Valley since Leavenworth’s Torin Koos and Wenatchee’s Laura Valaas were on the team a decade ago. He was called up based on his sprinting prowess in the 2022-23 season, during which he trained with, and raced for, Alaska Pacific University’s Elite Team (APU), made up of “skiers who have made a commitment to achieving international excellence.”



