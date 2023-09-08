Looking for larches? We'll get you started | Here are 4 places for the famous fall colors from Wenatchee to Twisp

A wide swath of a mountain turns a bright and vibrant yellow with shocks of red and orange in the undergrowth.
September means the larches will soon be changing color. Larches are one of the only coniferous trees that both change colors in the fall and lose their needles, signifying the end of summer. It is stunningly beautiful to see forests that once were a steady blend of green come alive with little torches of yellow flame within their boughs.
September is also a great month to go hiking and maybe even backpacking, because the weather is cooler, but still somewhat warm. It rains infrequently during this month, while creeks run low and are easy to pass.
However, I will warn people that September, even in Eastern Washington, can get wet and some of my soggiest backpacking experiences have occurred this month. In late September, hikers should be on the lookout for early snows that can be dangerous and even deadly.
Below, I plan on listing several hikes that people can take if they are on the lookout for larches. You will notice that I do not include any along the Icicle River Road, such as Colchuck Lake. It is because I have never seen many larches on any of those hikes. I hear that the Enchantment Core Area is lit up with them, so feel free to tackle Aasgard Pass in a day hike if you are interested.
Here I have a few suggestions on places to go in the search for larches:
Mission Ridge
One of the best suggestions I have, and an easier one, would be Mission Ridge. It is only a 40 minute or less drive from Wenatchee up Squilchuck Road. As people drive up Mission Ridge, they’ll be able to look out their window and see larches along the hillside. It is a gorgeous drive this time of year even without the hike.
At Mission Ridge, people can choose from a couple of routes. Lakes Clara and Marion are a short 3.2 miles roundtrip day hike that is a bit steep, but not difficult. Both lakes are surrounded by larches and if visitors catch them at the right point in time, they look gorgeous.
People used to be able to hear the squeak of pikas around Lake Clara, but the alpine rodents have gone strangely silent in the past few years. Although, a few can still be spotted scampering through the rocks.
Carne Mountain
My next suggestion still counts as a day hike at 7.3 miles roundtrip, but is quite challenging. Carne Mountain can be found at the end of the Chiwawa River Road at the Phelps Creek Trailhead. It is the same trailhead as Spider Meadows, but almost immediately, the trail splits and hikers take the steep right hand path.
It is a long drive and probably one of the roughest roads that I have ever gone up in a vehicle. Do not drive to this trailhead unless you are willing to reduce the lifespan of your vehicle.
I have never done this trail myself, but I have hiked around the area in September and can report that there are in fact many larches located here. Other hikers, including Luke Hollister, have told me that Carne Mountain is a great place to go larch hunting.
It is a steep climb with 3,600 feet of elevation gain, but follows a ridgeline once hikers break through the forest.
It snows early here and can get deep quickly, so please use caution.
Larch Lakes (Entiat)
When I started to research this hike I got another Larch Lake in Leavenworth I didn’t know about, so that may be another option to explore.
The Larch Lakes up the Entiat, though, are the ones that people have told me about and sound amazing. It is more of a backpacking trip at 16-miles, but it is only 2,600 feet of elevation gain and could be doable in a day.
I have been told that this is one of the best places to see larches in Central Washington and the mountain truly lights up with the trees.
I have not done this hike, but I have hiked along that trail and near Larch Lake. The road to the Entiat River Trailhead is rough, but not terrible. I have had trees fall down behind me on this road, though, so I recommend bringing a chainsaw.
Eagle Lakes (near Twisp)
I have been to Eagle Lake near Twisp, but not during larch season. I wrote about a trip there in June and one of the reasons was to scout it out for a potential return this September.
It was a great trip, an easy six-mile climb up only 2,350 feet, very doable for even inexperienced backpackers. While camping, I saw larches everywhere along the hillside and the trail up the mountain. Hikers’ reviews also speak well of this area and say that it glows with larches in late September.