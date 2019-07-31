STEHEKIN — An incident management team assumed command Wednesday of the Devore Creek Fire southwest of Stehekin.
The long-term plan for fighting the fire is in the works.
“We are still developing a strategy,” said Andy Lyon, spokesman for the Phoenix National Incident Management Team. “We’re only using one tactic at the moment and that is to finish reopening a line to protect the community of Stehekin, should the fire progress that far.”
Crews have opened 2.5 miles of brush for a protection line west of Stehekin and have about another mile left to clear, Lyon said.
The fire is estimated at 150 acres and hasn’t shown much recent growth, though the blaze was active Tuesday within the fire perimeter, the management team said in a news release.
Though small, the fire is complicated, Lyon said, because it is burning in a remote area in steep terrain high in a wilderness area.
The fire is burning at an elevation of 5,700 to 6,800 feet in the Glacier Peak Wilderness. It was previously estimated at 8,000 feet. It started July 23 by a lightning strike.
A community meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Stehekin Community Center.
No evacuations are in place. Devore Creek Trail No. 1244 and Ten Mile Creek No. 2141 are closed.