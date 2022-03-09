The Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers are looking for new members, especially younger members and families. The group holds outings throughout Eastern Washington and will sponsor a free seminar on Saturday, April 9, at Walla Walla Point Park.
NCW — Give a man a fish, he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish, he eats forever. Join the Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers and a man has friends for life.
Bruce Phillips, the group's membership coordinator, recently posted on online forum NABUR that the WVFF is looking for new members. Steve Aguilu, president of the nonprofit fly fisher group, said conservation, education and fellowship are the foundation of WVFF.
“We’re part of the ecosystem as well,” Aguilu said. “And we provide support and manpower for keeping some of the places alive that otherwise wouldn’t be.”
Aguila said fly fishing is a great way to unwind from the stresses of life.
“It’s been a real way of escaping, you know, just the everyday pressures of life,” said Aguilu, who works as a physician at Confluence Health in Wenatchee. “It’s been a real life saver for me. And I think it’s that way for most of the people who are involved in it.”
Outings range from the Methow Valley to Mansfield to Quincy to Omak. The WVFF “covers a number of the lakes and streams in the region; there’s almost too many to talk about.”
The organization is also looking to diversify and recruit women and younger participants.
The WVFF will host a free fly-casting clinic on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walla Walla Point Park. Aguilu said participants learn basic skills and can even catch a fish on their first day. The event is open to skill levels ranging from basics to experts.
“You can learn fly fishing in a day, but it takes a lifetime to perfect,” he said.
The WVFF also plans to implement a buddy system where experienced member teams up with new members to show them the ropes. For more information on joining, go to wwrld.us/WVFF.
“This is a great thing to share with families, and we’d love to see some families come aboard,” Aguilu said.
