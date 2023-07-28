Ohanapecosh Campground | Childhood memories made and remembered while camping

Two blond-headed children ran through a dense mossy forest over babbling creeks criss-crossed by enormous logs, up a ladder of tree roots and back down a crumbly embankment.
It was followed by a few small injuries and some tears that required moral support, but also laughing, excitement and lasting memories.
My family and a friend’s family went to Ohanapecosh Campground in Mount Rainier National Park on July 5 through July 7. Ohanapecosh resides in a deep forest near old growth stands on the southeastern portion of the park. The fastest way to get there is to take Highway 12 west from Yakima across White Pass.
When I was a child, my parents would take me to Ohanapecosh and some of my fondest memories came from my time at that campground. I also believe it started my love of nature.
I remember making friends with all of the children in the other campgrounds and engaging in large pretend battles across each other’s campsites. I also remember the night talks with the rangers beneath the wide branches of the trees that looked ancient to my young eyes.
We made our reservations the Sunday before we went. It is tough nowadays to make last-minute reservations and we were only able to find a campsite for a single night. However, the camp also has walkup sites. So, we reserved a single night and then planned to snag a walk-up site the next day, which worked.
On this trip, we also invited some friends to join us with their daughter and fortunately they agreed. It was amazing and gave my son Wiley a playmate the entire time.
We made it to our first campsite a bit late on Wednesday and found ourselves next to a little brook that was covered in fallen logs. The logs were huge in size and the kids took off for them like the shot out of a gun.
We then set up a fire, roasted smores and told ghost stories as the sun set. It was the perfect start to our trip.
I looked around on our first day, though, and realized that the trees were a lot smaller than I remembered. A few large ones reside in the campground, but the true old growth trees are elsewhere.
The next day, we woke up and went over to the walkup sites and found one on a steep cliffside next to a river and booked our second night at it.
At first, we didn’t think there was a way down to the river. However, the children quickly found a path and we got to spend the entire afternoon laying on the logs and splashing around in the freezing cold water.
In the afternoon, we drove a quarter of a mile up to the Eastside Trail. We wanted to explore the Grove of the Patriarchs, but found out that it closed due to a suspension bridge being damaged.
Apparently, it has been closed for years and the National Park Service hasn’t been able to finish fixing the bridge. It is terribly sad when public resources aren’t available to the public.
We walked along the Eastside Trail instead to see if we could spot some older trees and indeed there were some giants, although many were dead.
At one point, Wiley found the outer part of an old cedar tree that had fallen and he turned it into a slide. We all used it and it was a great memory, adults and children sliding down an old cedar trunk together.
We then returned to the campground and that night was also filled with smores and ghost stories.
On the third day, we broke camp, but wanted to explore a bit more. So, we took the Silver Falls Loop Trail and saw the hot springs that are near the Ohanapecosh Campground.
The hot springs are little more than trickles of warm water out of the ground that make marshy pools, but the kids had fun playing with the warm water. The hike to the falls itself is farther, but still quite short, enjoyable and scenic. It is perfect for a family with kids who don’t love hiking.
Afterward, we took a detour on our way out of the park and headed to Sunrise on the northeastern side of the park along Highway 410. It was about an hour and 10 minutes from Ohanapecosh.
Sunrise is one of my favorite places in all of Washington state. I always say that it is one of the places I would take someone visiting Washington for the first time, because of the view of Mount Rainier.
It is a drive rather than a walk or a hike to the top of a small mountain. As you drive upward, Mount Rainier rises in front of you, so big it feels like you could reach out and touch it. In addition, you are surrounded by pristine alpine meadows, dotted with alpine trees that are so dark green they are almost black.
It is very hard to put to words how epic the view appears.
All my life Mount Rainier has been a distant mountain that as I crested roads would sometimes rise up to tower over the scenery. But to see the mountain in its full glory in so much detail that you can pick out the individual glaciers is something else entirely.
At the top of the mountain there is a lodge and a few trails. People can choose to hike up a nearby hill to get the best view of the mountain, but there are a few scenic viewing spots lower down as well.
Afterward, we packed back into the car and drove home feeling exhausted, but very satisfied with our family adventure.