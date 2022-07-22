The rush of water running down the raceways, the echo of water in the nursery tanks, the occasional splash of a surfacing salmon in the adult ponds, the growl of pumps and pipes in the circular tank building, the roar of the meltwater-engorged river. These are the distinctive sounds that mark Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery. This has been my workplace for seven years. But now, I am moving on.
As the Visitor Services Manager here, serving not only this hatchery but the national fish hatcheries at Winthrop and Entiat as well as the Mid-Columbia Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office, I’ve been privileged to follow the lives of half a dozen generations of salmon and steelhead. Of the first eggs I helped to wash and incubate when I arrived in 2015, there are no longer any of those salmon alive, the oldest of which could have laid their own eggs last year. Thousands of salmon have made their way home to our hatcheries this spring, ready to continue a cycle that has been running for millennia. I watch their sleek, powerful forms gliding patiently through the water, marveling at how these cycles of life persist despite many challenges.
More than 80% of the American population lives in urban areas, so getting to see salmon in the rivers or in hatcheries is a special event. As I was closing the front gate one evening, a Latino family was in the parking lot. The father asked, “Are we allowed to walk here?”
“Of course!” I replied. “You’re welcome to walk on through to the trail. And be sure to stop and see the fish in our raceways, and look for the adult salmon in the river.” Excited, he rounded up the kids to go see the fish. It made me smile, as it always does, to see people eager to connect with wildlife.
There’s something special about sharing space with wildlife. It’s different from seeing an animal or plant on a screen. When you are in the presence of wildlife, you are inside the same world with them. The connection is tangible: even if you cannot actually touch them, they are real and solid and alive. It’s part of what draws people to special places like our national fish hatcheries and wildlife refuges. It certainly pulls me in.
And that’s why, although I’m leaving Leavenworth, I’m sticking with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. I’ll be working for the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge on the west side of the Cascade Mountains. Salmon do come into the waters of the refuge—waters improved by restoration projects. The refuge is a critically important place for migrating birds, a place my own parents visit often with binoculars in hand.
Standing quietly in the refuge, I hear the pulsing calls of geese, the wind brushing the tall grass… and I hear the splash of a duck landing in a pond, the gurgle of water fingering its way into marsh as the tide rises. The sound of water connects me to refuge and to hatchery, a familiar sound that is part of the landscape I am fortunate to explore every day.
I will miss the hatcheries, the hard-working fish production staff, the lively conversations with aquatic-focused biologists, the millions of fish that daily remind us that our rivers and their wildlife matter. But I look forward to learning to love another place where wildlife is the focus.
In a way, I am doing what salmon do: finding a way home, since my parents live just south of the refuge. Unlike salmon parents, they are alive and well and ready to welcome me as I migrate back to the area where I attended high school. I may be trading fins for wings, but whether it’s fish or birds I work with, both migrate. And so do I.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. Visit fws.gov.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone