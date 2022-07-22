Purchase Access

The rush of water running down the raceways, the echo of water in the nursery tanks, the occasional splash of a surfacing salmon in the adult ponds, the growl of pumps and pipes in the circular tank building, the roar of the meltwater-engorged river. These are the distinctive sounds that mark Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery. This has been my workplace for seven years. But now, I am moving on.

19mmdd-newslocal-cc-fishtalesJuliaPinnix.jpg

Julia Pinnix

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

As the Visitor Services Manager here, serving not only this hatchery but the national fish hatcheries at Winthrop and Entiat as well as the Mid-Columbia Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office, I’ve been privileged to follow the lives of half a dozen generations of salmon and steelhead. Of the first eggs I helped to wash and incubate when I arrived in 2015, there are no longer any of those salmon alive, the oldest of which could have laid their own eggs last year. Thousands of salmon have made their way home to our hatcheries this spring, ready to continue a cycle that has been running for millennia. I watch their sleek, powerful forms gliding patiently through the water, marveling at how these cycles of life persist despite many challenges.