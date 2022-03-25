Those of us fortunate to call the Wenatchee Valley home understand what an asset it is to our community to have the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
For me it is access to a year-round safe place to exercise and nourish my soul. It is a connection to the wild places that I crave when winter trail closures keep me out of Sage Hills and deep snow prevents access to the mountains. Like an old friend, it is always there.
I recognize the privilege I enjoy every time I step on this trail. I marvel at the tireless efforts of community leaders like Bob Parlette and Joan VanDivort whose shared vision and passion turned the town dump into the Wenatchee Valley’s crown jewel.
The improvements proposed within the Confluence Parkway Project, in my mind have the potential to enhance the experience of trail users like myself. I especially like the idea of moving the path away from the roadway and below the current Chelan County PUD shops. This buffer creates separation from the busyness of the outside world, allowing a more immersive natural experience.
The Confluence Parkway Project, as proposed, supports the original visioning for the 10-mile Loop and extensions, promising to improve access and quality of life for all of us with better pedestrian routes from surrounding neighborhoods. I am especially excited about the potential to build on this trail network with trails to the west along the Wenatchee River, connecting Wenatchee to Cashmere and Leavenworth. Confluence Parkway will not do that work, but it sets the stage for future trail expansion.
I also have hope this project may make it easier and more convenient for commuters to leave their cars at home during the afternoon and morning commute. While it might seem counterintuitive to expect fewer people in personal vehicles with the construction of yet another bridge, it is my hope that the options presented by this project actually make it more attractive to use public transportation, ride a bicycle, or even walk to and from work.
As with all public projects, there are tradeoffs. Safer access could mean a longer distance to trail access for some of us. The Confluence Parkway Bridge is engineered to share with pedestrians, which is less than ideal for those of us used the current alignment. The construction phase will have its inevitable noise impacts and traffic disruptions.
But the good it can do potentially outweighs these side effects. The project comes with a $10 million investment in improved access to the Loop Trail, an opportunity to improve habitat by bringing more water and four more acres to the Horan Natural Area and a new electric bus rapid transit service. And anyone who has driven North Wenatchee Avenue during busy commute times is aware of the need to take the pressure off of this major corridor. The Confluence Parkway Project does that.
I am excited about the Confluence Parkway vision for the Wenatchee Valley. I look forward to it introducing many more generations to the benefits of access to the beautiful spaces the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail provides. I look forward to living in a pedestrian-friendly city that connects all of us to this invaluable natural space. I encourage our leaders to remember and consider the words of Bob Parlette as he described how our collective relationship with the Columbia River has evolved:
“When I came to town, I wanted to go down to the river. I went to the bottom of Fifth Street, and there was a big fence there and a ‘Do No enter’ sign. I just couldn’t believe there was no way to access the river. Now when I go down to the riverfront, it gladdens my heart to see people riding bikes and smiling at each other as they walk on the trail. For decades, we had our backs to the river, and today we have turned our faces to the river.”
Let’s keep our faces to the river, respect the vision that gives us the privileged access we enjoy today and continue to make it easier for all of us to share in this amazing legacy. The Confluence Parkway Project is one giant leap in this direction and I look forward to its completion.
Selina Danko is an avid outdoor recreationalist who spends many hours a week running or walking on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.