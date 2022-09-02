Purchase Access

Years of dedicated work by wildlife agencies has brought the magnificent California condor back from the brink of extinction, and the arrival of four new birds to the mouth of the Klamath River promises to double the flock now soaring free over the redwoods for the first time since 1892. That’s news worth celebrating.

The largest land bird in North America, the condor is a vulture with a wingspan of nearly 10 feet and a life span of more than 60 years. The population of wild condors steadily dwindled after European settlement of the West, the result of poisoning, pollution, poaching and habitat loss. By 1987, only 22 birds remained in the wild, and conservation agencies captured them all and placed them in captive breeding programs.



